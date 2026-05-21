The UFO Disclosure Op Gains Steam – Video #319

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The controlled UFO disclosure op keeps advancing. It's like the "Trump is fighting the Deep State” narrative (similar to good cop vs. bad cop strategy), yet people still fall for it despite Trump having thoroughly proved himself to be swamp critter. Whatever they tell us will not be the full truth. Aliens are already here and running the NWO.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-uap-ufo-file-release-video-315/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/us-pastors-told-to-prepare-for-disclosure-video-314/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/05/18/trump-alien-ufo-truth-social-post/90140360007/
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6395997145112
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-z0k5xu1hM
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-fake-ai-race-is-a-collaboration/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/at-the-top-theyre-all-on-the-same-side-part-1/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/at-the-top-theyre-all-on-the-same-side-part-2/
https://luna.house.gov/posts/breaking-rep-luna-introduces-bill-to-defund-un-human-rights-council-until-un-general-assembly-and-security-council-unequivocally-condemn-hamas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yX1nw7dd0U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cViQ2utIt0
https://www.timesofisrael.com/grandfather-of-gop-lawmaker-claiming-jewish-heritage-fought-for-nazis-report/
https://katv.com/news/nation-world/gop-congresswomans-family-rebuke-her-claim-shes-jewish-say-her-grandfather-was-soldier-nazi-anna-paulina-luna-heritage-george-santos
https://jewishinsider.com/2022/11/florida-anna-paulina-luna-marjorie-taylor-greene-eric-lynn/
https://www.jns.org/u.s.-news/family-disputes-congresswomans-claims-of-being-jewish
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.