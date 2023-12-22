Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Australian Doctors Call for a Pause in Covid-19 Vaccines
channel image
The New American
2286 Subscribers
1077 views
Published 12 hours ago

The more doctors stand up for the truth about the vaccine, the more lives will be saved.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - THE COVID HYSTERIA CONTINUES

https://americasvoice.news/video/xA4Vxt7X6lZzY9L/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - China and brain warfare - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3265 PART 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/Em6y2AX4QBdvZJA/?related=playlist


3. AmericasVoice.news - NEW YORK WANTS TO FORCE CHICK-FIL-A TO OPEN ON SUNDAYS

https://americasvoice.news/video/Rso5lWGeEMtLzxq/?related=playlist


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
chinaaustraliacovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket