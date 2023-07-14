Instructors of PMC "Wagner" are in Belarus - Holding Classes with Units of Territorial Troops on Military Disciplines

Instructors of PMC "Wagner" are already in Belarus.

At Osipovichi, classes are being held with units of territorial troops.

Conscripts learn the skills of moving on the battlefield and tactical shooting, gaining knowledge in engineering training and tactical medicine.

"Wagner PMC" fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines.

The fighters of the Wagner PMCs acted as instructors at the classes of the Belarusian territorial defense near the town of Osipovichi, Mogilev region, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported on Friday.

"Classes with units of territorial troops are held near Osipovichi. Conscripts master the skills of moving on the battlefield and tactical shooting, gain knowledge of engineering training and tactical medicine. The Wagner PMCs fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines," the report says. It is noted that the instructors from the PMCs tell the nuances of actions in various conditions in the current situation. "The classes are based only on personal experience and analysis of real combat situations," the commentator explained in a video clip of the departmental channel VoenTV published in the same message.