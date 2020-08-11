BERUIT EXPLOSION & LEAKING DANGEROUS CHEMICALS

Final Israeli apologist smack down:

Lots of crap has been said to try to get people to believe it was not a nuke. And on the other side, in support of the nuke reality,





. If it was a nuke, the grain silo would have been completely vanished. Not so. During the Trinity tests, objects that were very solid were placed very near the blast, including a big steel ball, and on the steel ball there was still paint afterward. Lots of nearby stuff was not totally blown away. Additionally, in real life Hiroshima, sturdy structures, including a church only 700 feet from ground zero, stayed standing. That grain silo was beyond sturdy, it was very robust and had materials inside it (that are now scattered all over in front of it after they spilled out) that provided even more support. In reality, the extent of the damage to that grain silo proves it was a nuke, there was a substantial distance between it and the blast and it still got amazingly destroyed. The crater, which was 200 meters across, actually indicates a 100 kiloton blast, but I did not go into that.