Alex Jones Exposes Pierre Poilievre, Bill Maher on Canadian Immigration, Why Canadians are Broke,

Mike Martins seems to be discussing a variety of issues related to societal and economic changes, particularly focusing on Canada and its relationship with China, money laundering, housing crises, and political figures like Pierre Poilievre and Justin Trudeau. Here's a breakdown of the main points he's making:





Long-standing Warnings: Martins appears frustrated that he and others have been warning about certain societal changes for years, but nobody seemed to listen until now.

Chinese Cartel Money Laundering: He mentions a video on YouTube gaining traction about Chinese cartel money laundering in Vancouver real estate. Martins claims that he and others were warning about this issue a decade ago, but their concerns were largely ignored.

Impact of Money Laundering: Martins emphasizes that the real issue behind Canada's housing crisis is not the influx of new immigrants but rather the massive scale of money laundering, particularly by Chinese interests. He argues that this problem has been ongoing since at least 2010 and has significantly distorted the Canadian economy.

Political Figures: Martins criticizes political figures like Pierre Poilievre and Justin Trudeau, suggesting that they are not capable of addressing the root causes of Canada's problems, such as money laundering.

Media Influence and Misinformation: Martins expresses concern about the role of social media influencers and media figures in shaping public perception and spreading misinformation about the causes of Canada's housing crisis. He implies that these influencers may be downplaying the role of money laundering in favor of blaming other factors.

Overall, Martins seems frustrated by what he perceives as a lack of awareness and action regarding significant societal issues, particularly related to economic corruption and its impact on housing and politics in Canada.





