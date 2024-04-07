For a while I had a Taylor 8 string baritone guitar. I got into a creative rift and pumped out a bunch of songs in 2015. This is one of them I have since forgot how to play but at least I have the video to relearn it. Sounds very much like a Leo Kottke style of playing.







I don’t know came up with this. I was in a zone.





Electricity ©2015 composed by George Bailey