For a while I had a Taylor 8 string baritone guitar. I got into a creative rift and pumped out a bunch of songs in 2015. This is one of them I have since forgot how to play but at least I have the video to relearn it. Sounds very much like a Leo Kottke style of playing.
I don’t know came up with this. I was in a zone.
Electricity ©2015 composed by George Bailey
