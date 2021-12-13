© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So why doesn't Somebody arrest this Bitch ? Also, I love the part where Michael is talking about treason for Joe Joe - aka - the Sniffer - and Obaamy- the Scum Bag Ex US Prez that ruined our country
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • December 13, 2021
Michael is a BAD ASS Warrior. And he knows what is going on. Anyway, we are really getting into the Christmas season here in Medellin. Check out this cool Santa Claus I found while walking around.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.