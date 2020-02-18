"The Best Remedy for Depression" asks the question "Are you depressed?" and if so, what can you do about it?



Some of the young people associated with this channel have linked up to produce this short video. They are from several countries around the world. Please encourage them by giving it a thumbs up and sharing it with your friends. Depression is a very serious problem amongst young people today.



When we feel life's a drag, it's important to remember there IS a remedy for all our problems.



Jesus is an expert at healing wounds and so the best remedy for our depression is to keep hanging on and wholeheartedly turn to Him.