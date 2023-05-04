Create New Account
Senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, criticized the Sister City program. It's an infiltration program the CCP used to infiltrate every US state
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago
Senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, criticized the Sister City program. It's an infiltration program the CCP used to infiltrate every US state.

田纳西州的参议员Marsha Blackburn批评过姐妹城市计划，它实际上是中共用来渗透美国每个州的渗透计划。

@stinchfield1776 @Nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #grantstinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



