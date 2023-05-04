https://gettr.com/post/p2g46jc225f
Senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, criticized the Sister City program. It's an infiltration program the CCP used to infiltrate every US state.
田纳西州的参议员Marsha Blackburn批评过姐妹城市计划，它实际上是中共用来渗透美国每个州的渗透计划。
@stinchfield1776 @Nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #grantstinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
