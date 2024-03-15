Create New Account
The Rapture and the Events That Happen After That
Robertbreaker
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker speaks about the rapture and the events that happen after that. This sermon was preached in Tahlequah, Oklahoma in March of 2024, in a Cherokee Indian church, during the annual King James Bible Conference.

For the full-length video of that conference, click here: https://youtu.be/2gCZ4oPPNQA

