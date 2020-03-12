SAVE ALBERTA Why is a Constitution so Important

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We're All Working Together, That's The Secret.
People from all provinces and territories now have an opportunity to learn, voice their onions and actively participate to make changes to policies through our interactive website.
Organizations
There are organizations and groups across our great nation who working for the people each and every day to bring about crucial changes to the method in which we are governed. The vast majority of these organizations have little or no funding. They are using their own time and funds for the betterment of the future of all people. Now on this site we are working towards the “Silent Majority” developing one common voice.
Participate
Every person can participate in “The Movement” and together we will make changes to our country and have the potential of becoming the voice which is heard by everyone from coast to coast. Every voice matters, you matter! Volunteers are needed in every corner of our country and for everything from decision making to meeting organization. Every voice matters! Join the people who are “Silent No More”
We are building a data base of location - province- city and phone numbers-- for constitutional conventions meetings - The teams have grown large and coordinated - So please share the information so more become aware of the solution - and why a Constitution is so important - Become part of the Constitutional Conventions and go down in history as the founders of this amazing document that stopped slavery from the corporation of canada Inc. Learn more meet the Constitutional Convention teams coast to coast
Join us 7 PM and 2 or 3 Pm 7 Days a week - Also the room is Open for anyone that wants it for lives or Private Meetings - Contact Shawn Harvey or us by email to arrange this - The link s always the same https://zoom.us/j/7926352550
Any Questions please contact Dallas 403 437 1718
Thank you
Latest video are here what we are working on Please subscribe and we also have moved to Brighteon (FREE SPEECH) and download Zoom to join everyone for discussion - You do not to create a server we have the software- We just email link, add to FB when we are scheduling the next event - link to connect to - it will ask you to connect voice and camera
We the People Constitutional Conventions Youtube and Brighteon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas
We The People Constitutional Conventions Coast to Coast - on Facebook and in the pinned post there are links to all the Provinces and Territories
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
Download Zoom https://zoom.us/support/download