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Wave 84.
National Juche. (https://x.com/nationaljuche/status/2037257736166269161?s=20)
Cynthia... Looks like?.. Ebrahim Zolfagharim, a Lt. Colonel (*), and the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters... taking a selfie while skateboarding, while he sets off a rocket, while sipping a juice drink, while listening to Fleetwood Mac's song 'Dreams', and looking calm and cool. ; ) * edited, military rank is correct now.
Adding:
Hezbollah carried out approximately one operation every 15 minutes against Israel over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 92 operations.