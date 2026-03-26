Wave 84.

National Juche. (https://x.com/nationaljuche/status/2037257736166269161?s=20)

Cynthia... Looks like?.. Ebrahim Zolfagharim, a Lt. Colonel (*), and the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters... taking a selfie while skateboarding, while he sets off a rocket, while sipping a juice drink, while listening to Fleetwood Mac's song 'Dreams', and looking calm and cool. ; ) * edited, military rank is correct now.

Adding:

Hezbollah carried out approximately one operation every 15 minutes against Israel over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 92 operations.