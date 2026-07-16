🌈 Ashkenazi GSA stings Goyim for Racketeering that Ashkenazi themselves commit

Ashkenazi Culture is based on Incestuous Bi Pedophilia at rituals underground to consume flesh & blood of Goyim.





I was part of this as a child.





Ashkenazi aren't Semites, but are Satanists

& Sodomites. I tried to break free of them in 1970 so I have daily targetof ADL SPLC IDF where they especially kill, after making suffer, any of their own who give me aid or comfort.

I need to get out of US ASAP & have no $

I don't check emails or comments. I you want a response please tell me where you got my number 1 706 740 9324





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079





#WBNemesis











