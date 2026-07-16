🌈 Ashkenazi GSA stings Goyim for Racketeering that Ashkenazi themselves commit

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Ashkenazi Culture is based on Incestuous Bi Pedophilia at rituals underground to consume flesh & blood of Goyim.
I was part of this as a child.
Ashkenazi aren't Semites, but are Satanists
& Sodomites. I tried to break free of them in 1970 so I have daily targetof ADL SPLC IDF where they especially kill, after making suffer, any of their own who give me aid or comfort.
I need to get out of US ASAP & have no $
I don't check emails or comments. I you want a response please tell me where you got my number 1 706 740 9324
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079
#WBNemesis