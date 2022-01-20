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It will Start Second Half 2022 - 01/20/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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331 views • January 20, 2022
Today we take a deep delve of Prophecies given to God's People. We have to take heed to the warnings and prepare for these events to come. Remember, in the mouth of two or three witnesses, let a thing be established. Pastor Stan received five dreams in one day, all saying the very same thing! The closer we get to judgment, God would begin to speak to more and more people.

01:30 - Time is Up (Glynda Lomax)
02:40 - It will Start the Second Half
06:30 - God will provide for Christians (Lance Woods)
07:28 - Suitcase Nukes (Kris)
11:50 - Six Swirls of Grey Smoke (Frances Kruger)
15:54 - Nuclear Blast Dallas/Ft. Worth (Mike Edwards)
19:09 - The Next 911 Attacks (Stan Johnson)
21:05 - Suitcase Nukes (Dana Coverstone)
24:42 - Ash & Shelters (Dana Coverstone)

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
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Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/

EMP Shields:
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Promo Code: Prophecy

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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Promo Code: Stan

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112

#VisionsandDreams #BibleProphecy #StartSecondHalf
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prophecy clubvisions and dreamsstan johnsonit will start second halfsecond half
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