It will Start Second Half 2022 - 01/20/2022

Today we take a deep delve of Prophecies given to God's People. We have to take heed to the warnings and prepare for these events to come. Remember, in the mouth of two or three witnesses, let a thing be established. Pastor Stan received five dreams in one day, all saying the very same thing! The closer we get to judgment, God would begin to speak to more and more people.01:30 - Time is Up (Glynda Lomax)02:40 - It will Start the Second Half06:30 - God will provide for Christians (Lance Woods)07:28 - Suitcase Nukes (Kris)11:50 - Six Swirls of Grey Smoke (Frances Kruger)15:54 - Nuclear Blast Dallas/Ft. Worth (Mike Edwards)19:09 - The Next 911 Attacks (Stan Johnson)21:05 - Suitcase Nukes (Dana Coverstone)24:42 - Ash & Shelters (Dana Coverstone)Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#VisionsandDreams #BibleProphecy #StartSecondHalf