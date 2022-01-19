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Dr. Zelenko Interview: How to Thwart Totalitarian Tyranny
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230 views • January 19, 2022
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1360624/9792141
# NerveCenter- Pulse of the Nation
NerveCenter hosts Ron Watkins and Tony Teora interview world renowned Dr. Zelenko on the origin of COVID-19, the dangers of current experimental vaccines, VAIDS, safety of intimate contact with vaccinated partners, and what you can do if you took the vaccine. Dr. Zelenko is a data driven evidence based doctor who many say has saved millions of lives through his protocols. He's had many world leaders use his treatments including President Donald Trump. Dr. Zelenko discusses the potential reasons behind the insane mandates--and the conclusions should shock everyone into fighting the tyranny that is being unleashed unto this world. For information on Dr. Zelenko please see the links below:
https://gettr.com/user/drzevzelenko
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
https://gab.com/ZZ611
# NerveCenter- Pulse of the Nation
NerveCenter hosts Ron Watkins and Tony Teora interview world renowned Dr. Zelenko on the origin of COVID-19, the dangers of current experimental vaccines, VAIDS, safety of intimate contact with vaccinated partners, and what you can do if you took the vaccine. Dr. Zelenko is a data driven evidence based doctor who many say has saved millions of lives through his protocols. He's had many world leaders use his treatments including President Donald Trump. Dr. Zelenko discusses the potential reasons behind the insane mandates--and the conclusions should shock everyone into fighting the tyranny that is being unleashed unto this world. For information on Dr. Zelenko please see the links below:
https://gettr.com/user/drzevzelenko
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
https://gab.com/ZZ611
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