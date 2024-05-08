A Destroyed rare Polish-Ukrainian armored vehicle Mista Oncilla - Geranium Blooms song, lyrics too

A rare animal has been destroyed. Polish-Ukrainian armored vehicle Mista Oncilla. This is a modernized version of the Ukrainian Dozor-B armored vehicle, produced under license in Poland. Only two of these were confirmed destroyed during the SMO.
haha... maybe I secretly Love this classic SMO song and may have to upload it here on a slow day. ...about Russian Loitering Munition; Geran-2 , (HESA Shahed 136) drones used by Russian troops, song performed by "Overton Gate": Here are the Lyrics and if you secretly have that urge to listen to the whole song, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECW7untcQuE&ab_channel=TsarIV
Geranium (Geran) Blooms - Lyrics
English:
Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)
The smell wakes you up at the dawn
Geranium (geranium blooms)
The petals are flying far to your Maidan
Geranium blooms along the Dnieper
Please hurt the foes only
When we were young
The whole world was shiny
Now it is cold and dark
And the geranium flower is to blame
It is spring on Bankovaya street again
And to those who go to bed -
Restful sleep
Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)
The smell wakes you up at the dawn
Geranium (geranium blooms)
The petals are flying far to your Maidan
Geranium blooms along the Dnieper
Please hurt the foes only
The wind blows from the Crimea
Spreading fires along the Dnieper
It won’t be forgotten
That you dreamed that I would die
You wanted your Maidan
You get an eternal ban
And while geranium is blooming
You are with me forever
Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)
The smell wakes you up at the dawn
Geranium (geranium blooms)
The petals are flying far to your Maidan
Geranium blooms along the Dnieper
Please hurt the foes only
A gift of geranium for you, so the night is darker
So the evil ones are weaker
I hear geranium blooms (geranium blooms)
Cutting the fabric of the night (geranium blooms)
Do not try to pick it (geranium blooms)
Hardly you are going to heaven
Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)
The smell wakes you up at the dawn
Geranium (geranium blooms)
The petals are flying far to your Maidan
Geranium blooms along the Dnieper
Please hurt the foes only
