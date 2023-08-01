Yevgeny Prigozhin - Continues to Strengthen the Position & Influence of Russia & "Wagner" in Africa

Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to strengthen the position and influence of Russia and Wagner in Africa.

The coup in Niger is proof of that. Pro-French President Mohamed Bazuma was overthrown.

The military who came to power are closely cooperating with their Malian counterparts, who, in turn, are in close contact with the "Wagnerites". ㅤ

The message about the seizure of power was read by Colonel Amadou Abdraman, who spoke on behalf of the army and security forces.



⚡️Burkina Faso and Mali will consider any military intervention against Niger as a declaration of war. ㅤ

This is how they responded to the threats from the Economic Community of West Africa. ㅤ

Captain Ibrahim Taore (Burkina Faso) and Colonel Assimi Goyota (Mali) during a meeting in St. Petersburg on July 27 agreed to be ready to assist Niger against any violation of its territorial integrity.

