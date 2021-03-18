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3/18/21 Words From The Lord: "THE END IS NEAR - THE TRUMPET SOUNDS"!!! - "The Darkness Comes! " - "TIMES UP AMERICA"!! - & NEWS: Biden & Putin Exchange Some CRAZY Words!!
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113 views • March 20, 2021
The end is near - the Trumpet sounds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JeYT5S4mMs
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch182021.pdf
RE-SHARING A MESSAGE THAT I RECEIVED AFTER A DREAM THAT SOME NEED TO HEAR!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXGw78Zr85A
Neville Johnson, Dome of Protection Vision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PXd27nvyOU
2nd Warning of A European Town of Coming Earthquake – Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/2nd-warning-of-a-european-town-of-coming-earthquake-sharlene-reimer/
The Darkness Comes!
https://444prophecynews.com/the-darkness-comes-mckana-2/
WHEN THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/when-the-walls-came-tumbling-down-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
In the Twinkling of an eye, gone – Sister Marie Fair
https://444prophecynews.com/in-the-twinkling-of-an-eye-gone-sister-marie-fair/
Hope For The Weary – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/hope-for-the-weary-roxanne/
Oh, My Child – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/oh-my-child-until-that-glorious-day/
New ‘COVID passport’: An exclusive first look
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/new-covid-passport-an-exclusive-first-look/vi-BB1eIzYV?ocid=msedgdhp
Russia reacts angrily after Biden calls Putin a 'killer'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russia-reacts-angrily-after-biden-calls-putin-a-killer/ar-BB1eIDPA?ocid=msedgdhp
Russia pulls ambassador after Biden's remark about Putin
https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2021/03/18/biden-calls-putin-a-killer-ebof-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/top-news-videos/
OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL!!! (NL+ENG subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMsn0bj_P6o
______________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JeYT5S4mMs
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch182021.pdf
RE-SHARING A MESSAGE THAT I RECEIVED AFTER A DREAM THAT SOME NEED TO HEAR!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXGw78Zr85A
Neville Johnson, Dome of Protection Vision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PXd27nvyOU
2nd Warning of A European Town of Coming Earthquake – Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/2nd-warning-of-a-european-town-of-coming-earthquake-sharlene-reimer/
The Darkness Comes!
https://444prophecynews.com/the-darkness-comes-mckana-2/
WHEN THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/when-the-walls-came-tumbling-down-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
In the Twinkling of an eye, gone – Sister Marie Fair
https://444prophecynews.com/in-the-twinkling-of-an-eye-gone-sister-marie-fair/
Hope For The Weary – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/hope-for-the-weary-roxanne/
Oh, My Child – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/oh-my-child-until-that-glorious-day/
New ‘COVID passport’: An exclusive first look
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/new-covid-passport-an-exclusive-first-look/vi-BB1eIzYV?ocid=msedgdhp
Russia reacts angrily after Biden calls Putin a 'killer'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russia-reacts-angrily-after-biden-calls-putin-a-killer/ar-BB1eIDPA?ocid=msedgdhp
Russia pulls ambassador after Biden's remark about Putin
https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2021/03/18/biden-calls-putin-a-killer-ebof-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/top-news-videos/
OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL!!! (NL+ENG subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMsn0bj_P6o
______________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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