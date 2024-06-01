Create New Account
Donald Trump Jr.
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s conviction.

Our justice system is officially Third World.

We spoke to Donald Trump’s son to help make sense of this dark moment.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 31 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-donald-trump-jr

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1796738483366543705

