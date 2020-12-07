Is he a "Refugee" or a War Lobbyist for Woke Capital? | Bazza Investigates

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Leaked Documents Article:
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/09/23/syria-leaks-uk-contractors-opposition-media/
Leaked Documents:
https://freenet.space/read-blog/275_op-hmg-trojan-horse-from-integrity-initiative-to-covert-ops-around-the-globe-par.html
The Syria Campaign Article:
https://thegrayzone.com/2016/10/02/syria-campaign-pr-firm-lobbying-regime-change/
Humanitarian Intervention Article:
https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/03/31/humanitarians-for-war-on-syria/
Syrian Girl's Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4unV5BVmWubfAF0Al_AVdw
Video's Exposing White Helmets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vNwe7yKbwo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aAaReVn2I4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBkn78q_t_Q
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqVYAsDdcYQ
Inspector Norf