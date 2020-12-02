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Where Are All the Covid-19 Deaths? Article by Johns Hopkins Economist is Retracted!
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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29 views • December 02, 2020
Bob Enyart announces that Dominion Voting nemesis/Sidney Powell hero Joe Oltmann will be on BEL this Wednesday, Lord willing! He's the successful Denver businessman who infiltrated Antifa and found there Eric Coomer, a vice president of Dominion Voting Systems. Bob also gives updates on his federal lawsuit against Colorado's governor's office's covid restrictions and on one of Powell's Georgia lawsuits in which federal judge Timothy Batten issued an order blocking the plans to wipe the Dominion voting machines used in three Georgia counties including Fulton. Then Bob shares the retracted report from the Johns Hopkins economist on US COVID deaths with the shocking lack of excess mortality. KGOV is making that disappeared report available right here! https://media2.kgov.com/files/jhu-nl-fr-archive-org-a-closer-look-at-us-deaths-due-to-COVID-19.pdf and the bizarre "explanation" for why it was disappeared is here. https://retractionwatch.com/2020/11/27/johns-hopkins-student-newspaper-deletes-then-retracts-article-on-faculty-members-presentation-about-covid-19-deaths/#more-120943
www.kgov.com www.rsr.org
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retractioncovid-19 deathsexcess mortalitybob enyart livekgov comrsr orgjohns hopkins economist
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