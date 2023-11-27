Create New Account
Argentina’s New President Javier Milei Participates in Jewish Ceremony and Declares Support for Israel
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Milei expressed his desire to study Jewish sources and supported Israel's right to defense.

Also announced plans to move the Argentine Embassy to Jerusalem.

Source @Real World News


presidentzionistargentinajavier milei

