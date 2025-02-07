BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1503: Flooding The Zone, Health Reckoning & Borderline Chaos ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
23 views • 2 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6hnto7-sn1503-flooding-the-zone-health-reckoning-and-borderline-chaos-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/02/07/sn1503-flooding-the-zone-health-reckoning-borderline-chaos/]

This week you’ll notice the trend that we caught wind of in the transmission. For those of you reading, it’s the “unprecedented labor shortage” and how this simple phrase encapsulates and captures so much of what we’re trying to convey with the current set of events that are unfolding. That, and the implications of what this means for this administration and the development of future events.

As the stage is being set for another pandemic, we’re still reeling from the effects of the first. With this understanding, it is now confirmed by the WHO that roughly 5.65 billion people, about 75% of the global population, have taken the gene-altering mRNA shots. The fun doesn’t stop there though, as this week we’ve become privy to information regarding the shots and how they’ve increased breast cancer by a conservative number of 800%.

Now, looking at these numbers, combined with the unprecedented labor shortage, do you think we should expect some type of hiccup in our normal day-to-day lives? Well,Bill Gates appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s program to talk about how “we will not need humans for most things”. One can only wonder how our future will be shaped with philanthropists such as this eagerly talking about it.


Keywords
trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
