Session 23 | Revelation 21 -22:21 | The Former Things Have All Passed Away
To comment or for questions, write to: [email protected]

View or print notes: https://rogerfeenstra.files.wordpress.com/2023/10/revelation-211-2221-former-things-and-the-final-warning-and-promise-to-tribulation-saints-session-23.pdf

Session 23 | Outline

A New Heaven and a New Earth

The New Jerusalem Coming Down

God Will Dwell With Men

The Former Things Are Passed Away

All Things Are Made New

The Alpha and Omega Gives Water of Life

The Overcomers vs. The Unbelieving

The New City Described

A Remade Garden of Eden

John is Overcome with Awe

The Time is At Hand

Men Must Continue to Go Their Way Until the End

The Speedy Return of Jesus Christ

Jesus Identifies Himself

Those Who Perform Works are Commended

The Wicked Are In the Lake of Fire

Jesus is The One Who Was Prophesied

The Spirit and the Bride Say, Welcome

Jesus Gives a Final Warning

Come Quickly Lord Jesus

Grace

biblejesustribulationrevelationnew earthnew heaven

