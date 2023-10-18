Session 23 | Revelation 21 -22:21 | The Former Things Have All Passed Away

To comment or for questions, write to: [email protected]
View or print notes: https://rogerfeenstra.files.wordpress.com/2023/10/revelation-211-2221-former-things-and-the-final-warning-and-promise-to-tribulation-saints-session-23.pdf
Session 23 | Outline
A New Heaven and a New Earth
The New Jerusalem Coming Down
God Will Dwell With Men
The Former Things Are Passed Away
All Things Are Made New
The Alpha and Omega Gives Water of Life
The Overcomers vs. The Unbelieving
The New City Described
A Remade Garden of Eden
John is Overcome with Awe
The Time is At Hand
Men Must Continue to Go Their Way Until the End
The Speedy Return of Jesus Christ
Jesus Identifies Himself
Those Who Perform Works are Commended
The Wicked Are In the Lake of Fire
Jesus is The One Who Was Prophesied
The Spirit and the Bride Say, Welcome
Jesus Gives a Final Warning
Come Quickly Lord Jesus
Grace
