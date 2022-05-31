X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] Has No Cover Story, Everything They Do Is Now Exposed To The People

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[CB] Has No Cover Story, Everything They Do Is Now Exposed To The People
The world is imploding, the [CB] need to push their agenda, but they have a problem the world can see what they are doing, theses events are not happening by themselves, there is no pandemic or war they can blame this on.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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