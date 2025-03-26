© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Donald Trump has ordered the immediate declassification of all FBI documents related to the Russia hoax investigation.
“This gives the media the right to go in and check it. You probably won't bother 'cause you're not gonna like what you see,” Trump said on Tuesday. “This was total weaponization. It's a disgrace. It should never happen in this country. But now you'll be able to see for yourselves, all declassified."
Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/breaking-trump-orders-immediate-declassification-of-fbi-documents-on-russia-hoax-investigation/