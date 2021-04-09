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The Phoenix, DNA & the JAB Part 3: A Psychedelic Discovery
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1916 views • April 09, 2021
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History records Francis Crick and James Watson as having "Discovered" the Double Helix model of DNA in 1953. But much less publicized is Crick's use of LSD as a "thinking tool." I examine some less publicized details about this "inspired discovery" and look at the correlation between hallucinogens and the "ladders and snakes" visions of Amazonian shamans.
Credits
Music:
77's: "Mezzo", "God Sends Quail", from the album Sticks and Stones https://music.apple.com/us/album/sticks-and-stones/521572669
77's: "Pray Naked", "Self Made Trap" from the album Pray Naked
https://music.apple.com/us/album/pray-naked-2016-remaster/1233335010
Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jefferson-airplane/171949
Video backgrounds by:
TAS Visuals - https://www.youtube.com/user/theadventurousspark
Ayahuasca The Documentary - King Boldis Productions - https://www.youtube.com/user/joe142507
California Hippie Festival, California Love In - The Kino Library - https://www.youtube.com/user/thekinolibrary
Paypal: https://paypal.me/ChristianObserver?locale.x=en_US
History records Francis Crick and James Watson as having "Discovered" the Double Helix model of DNA in 1953. But much less publicized is Crick's use of LSD as a "thinking tool." I examine some less publicized details about this "inspired discovery" and look at the correlation between hallucinogens and the "ladders and snakes" visions of Amazonian shamans.
Credits
Music:
77's: "Mezzo", "God Sends Quail", from the album Sticks and Stones https://music.apple.com/us/album/sticks-and-stones/521572669
77's: "Pray Naked", "Self Made Trap" from the album Pray Naked
https://music.apple.com/us/album/pray-naked-2016-remaster/1233335010
Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jefferson-airplane/171949
Video backgrounds by:
TAS Visuals - https://www.youtube.com/user/theadventurousspark
Ayahuasca The Documentary - King Boldis Productions - https://www.youtube.com/user/joe142507
California Hippie Festival, California Love In - The Kino Library - https://www.youtube.com/user/thekinolibrary
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