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The Phoenix, DNA & the JAB Part 3: A Psychedelic Discovery
Christian Observer
Christian Observer
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1916 views • April 09, 2021
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History records Francis Crick and James Watson as having "Discovered" the Double Helix model of DNA in 1953. But much less publicized is Crick's use of LSD as a "thinking tool." I examine some less publicized details about this "inspired discovery" and look at the correlation between hallucinogens and the "ladders and snakes" visions of Amazonian shamans.

Credits

Music:

77's: "Mezzo", "God Sends Quail", from the album Sticks and Stones https://music.apple.com/us/album/sticks-and-stones/521572669

77's: "Pray Naked", "Self Made Trap" from the album Pray Naked
https://music.apple.com/us/album/pray-naked-2016-remaster/1233335010

Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jefferson-airplane/171949

Video backgrounds by:

TAS Visuals - https://www.youtube.com/user/theadventurousspark

Ayahuasca The Documentary - King Boldis Productions - https://www.youtube.com/user/joe142507

California Hippie Festival, California Love In - The Kino Library - https://www.youtube.com/user/thekinolibrary
Keywords
vaccinednasorceryhermesayahuascalsdjames watsonentheogens60sfrancis crickmrnadouble helix
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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