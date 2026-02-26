Motocross Maniacs (1989, Game Boy)

Motocross Maniacs is a racing game developed by Konami and published by Konami (in Japan) and Konami's labels Ultra (in North America) and Palcom (in Europe). It was later re-released under the name Bikers in the compilation Konami GB Collection Vol .2 (Vol. 3 in Europe).



As the title indicates, the game is a motocross racing game. You play from a sideview and need to make it through several laps of a course within a time limit. You can either play alone, against the computer or against another human player. You can accelerate and use one of a limited supply of nitro boosts. Additional boosts cane be collected, among other power-ups, on the courses. You can also lift the front wheel of your bike and correct your position while in the air to avoid crashing when you hit the ground.

