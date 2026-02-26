Motocross Maniacs (1989, Game Boy)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Motocross Maniacs is a racing game developed by Konami and published by Konami (in Japan) and Konami's labels Ultra (in North America) and Palcom (in Europe). It was later re-released under the name Bikers in the compilation Konami GB Collection Vol .2 (Vol. 3 in Europe).
As the title indicates, the game is a motocross racing game. You play from a sideview and need to make it through several laps of a course within a time limit. You can either play alone, against the computer or against another human player. You can accelerate and use one of a limited supply of nitro boosts. Additional boosts cane be collected, among other power-ups, on the courses. You can also lift the front wheel of your bike and correct your position while in the air to avoid crashing when you hit the ground.