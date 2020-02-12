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The David Knight Show (12Feb20 Full Show)
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12 views • February 12, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:07:23 How Trump can easily defeat Bloomberg — it’s NOT by playing the “race card”
— 00:13:54 NH Primary: Two more bite the dust & two others are circling the drain
— 00:31:45 #PardonRogerStone petitions got over 150,000 people in less than 24 hrs
— 00:42:00 Virginia Democrats vote to join the NPV (National Popular Vote) compact to destroy the Electoral College. It’s getting close
— 00:46:32 Democrat voter tells MSNBC she voted for Bernie to push back against their bias & lies
— 00:56:00 You won’t believe what’s in the Oscar Swag Bags & what PETA is doing now
— 01:15:26 Door-to-door enforcement of suppressor ban in Virginia? Bloomberg will pivot from stop-n-frisk young black men to red-flag MAGA supporters if President
— 01:23:55 CIA used a Swiss encryption company as a front for 50 yrs. This is what will happen with 5G regardless of whether it’s China or CIA that owns the infrastructure
— 01:28:29 Norm Pattis joins to talk specific details of how DOJ prosecutors inflated sentencing guidelines for Roger Stone
— 01:43:23 Pattis on a current case of his where a judge suggested jury nullification. It’s on appeal. Will it set a precedent?
— 01:55:07 Norm Pattis free speech vs hate speech — pick one
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
— 00:07:23 How Trump can easily defeat Bloomberg — it’s NOT by playing the “race card”
— 00:13:54 NH Primary: Two more bite the dust & two others are circling the drain
— 00:31:45 #PardonRogerStone petitions got over 150,000 people in less than 24 hrs
— 00:42:00 Virginia Democrats vote to join the NPV (National Popular Vote) compact to destroy the Electoral College. It’s getting close
— 00:46:32 Democrat voter tells MSNBC she voted for Bernie to push back against their bias & lies
— 00:56:00 You won’t believe what’s in the Oscar Swag Bags & what PETA is doing now
— 01:15:26 Door-to-door enforcement of suppressor ban in Virginia? Bloomberg will pivot from stop-n-frisk young black men to red-flag MAGA supporters if President
— 01:23:55 CIA used a Swiss encryption company as a front for 50 yrs. This is what will happen with 5G regardless of whether it’s China or CIA that owns the infrastructure
— 01:28:29 Norm Pattis joins to talk specific details of how DOJ prosecutors inflated sentencing guidelines for Roger Stone
— 01:43:23 Pattis on a current case of his where a judge suggested jury nullification. It’s on appeal. Will it set a precedent?
— 01:55:07 Norm Pattis free speech vs hate speech — pick one
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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