The David Knight Show (12Feb20 Full Show)

Topics by timecode:— 00:07:23 How Trump can easily defeat Bloomberg — it’s NOT by playing the “race card”— 00:13:54 NH Primary: Two more bite the dust & two others are circling the drain— 00:31:45 #PardonRogerStone petitions got over 150,000 people in less than 24 hrs— 00:42:00 Virginia Democrats vote to join the NPV (National Popular Vote) compact to destroy the Electoral College. It’s getting close— 00:46:32 Democrat voter tells MSNBC she voted for Bernie to push back against their bias & lies— 00:56:00 You won’t believe what’s in the Oscar Swag Bags & what PETA is doing now— 01:15:26 Door-to-door enforcement of suppressor ban in Virginia? Bloomberg will pivot from stop-n-frisk young black men to red-flag MAGA supporters if President— 01:23:55 CIA used a Swiss encryption company as a front for 50 yrs. This is what will happen with 5G regardless of whether it’s China or CIA that owns the infrastructure— 01:28:29 Norm Pattis joins to talk specific details of how DOJ prosecutors inflated sentencing guidelines for Roger Stone— 01:43:23 Pattis on a current case of his where a judge suggested jury nullification. It’s on appeal. Will it set a precedent?— 01:55:07 Norm Pattis free speech vs hate speech — pick oneBy the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!