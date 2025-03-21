US Gold Card: Pay $5 million to the US govt & get all US residency benefits

'Yesterday, I sold a thousand' — Commerce Sec Lutnick says 37 million people globally are capable of buying the US Gold Card

You pay $5 million to the US govt & get all US residency benefits but no global tax, like other US citizens

UHH...

Adding: from next day, 22nd:

💰The United States sold 1,000 "golden visas" worth $5 million each in one day for a total of $5 billion — US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

He stressed that the proceeds will be used to reduce the budget deficit.