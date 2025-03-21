US Gold Card: Pay $5 million to the US govt & get all US residency benefits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Yesterday, I sold a thousand' — Commerce Sec Lutnick says 37 million people globally are capable of buying the US Gold Card
You pay $5 million to the US govt & get all US residency benefits but no global tax, like other US citizens
UHH...
Adding: from next day, 22nd:
💰The United States sold 1,000 "golden visas" worth $5 million each in one day for a total of $5 billion — US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
He stressed that the proceeds will be used to reduce the budget deficit.