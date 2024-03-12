Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Truth About 5G: What the Telecom Industry Does Not Want You to Know!
channel image
Essential Energy
6 Subscribers
96 views
Published 19 hours ago
Insurance authorities classify 5G as “High Risk."

The Insurance authority 'Swiss Re' released a white paper classifying 5G as a “high” emerging risk cautioning that “potential claims for health impairments may come with a long latency.”

If insurance companies won’t take the risk why should we? 

Protect yourself and your family from 5G(EMF) Radiation - https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/all-products
Keywords
emf protectionemf radiation5gpublic health5g dangers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket