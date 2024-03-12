The Truth About 5G: What the Telecom Industry Does Not Want You to Know!
96 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
Insurance authorities classify 5G as “High Risk."
The Insurance authority 'Swiss Re' released a white paper classifying 5G as a “high” emerging risk cautioning that “potential claims for health impairments may come with a long latency.”
If insurance companies won’t take the risk why should we?
Protect yourself and your family from 5G(EMF) Radiation - https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/all-products
The Insurance authority 'Swiss Re' released a white paper classifying 5G as a “high” emerging risk cautioning that “potential claims for health impairments may come with a long latency.”
If insurance companies won’t take the risk why should we?
Protect yourself and your family from 5G(EMF) Radiation - https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/all-products
Keywords
emf protectionemf radiation5gpublic health5g dangers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos