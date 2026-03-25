GOOD CITIZEN 🎤 IYAH MAY

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🎶🎵🎶 Good Citizen 🎶🎵🎶
From: Iyah May
@iyahmaymusic
💊 a.k.a. RedPilled Lana Del Ray
Produced By: Danny Duke
@danny_duke
Chunkyluv
@Chunkyluvbeats
https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/1983564484154134601?s=20
Oh you’re a Nazi
Oh you want peace
You’re just a citizen and you’re still on a leash
It doesn’t matter which team you choose
At the end of the game you lose
You’re just a chess piece on a board full of vaders
Keep up the porn
Keep up the chems
Keep up the war war war
Keep up the reps (
@GOP
)
Keep up the dems (
@TheDemocrats
)
Giving them more more more
Stay silent, stay violent
Stay plugged in and divided
Cool now let’s get rid of the cash
Digital ID and let’s turn up the tax
Mr Thiel Mr Anderson
They warned us, with the blue pill
And they tell us before they do it
In the movies
Like it ain't real
Billy Gates (
@BillGates
) he makes a profit off disease
Buys up all the farms and patents what we eat
Him and
@Pfizer
got a trillion-dollar dream
You can go and depopulate the elites
So They killed Charlie (
@charliekirk11
)
And They killed Marley
Both the kennedys and marilyn
They Killed Diana
And They killed Jackson
We are their legacy
This is their anthem
Stay silent, stay violent
Stay plugged in and divided
Bombs drop from heaven just like hail
Dragged your own through the mud well done Israel
When the altar and the ballot and the barrel shouldn’t meet
Cleanse a country kill the children
Mr. Bibi (
@netanyahu
), How do you sleep
This is an Orwellian wet dream
Puppet strings are under threat
Burn our souls to power the machine
Puppet strings are under threat
Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh
Puppet strings are under threat
Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep
Puppet strings are under threat
Palantir (
@PalantirTech
) watch us like hawks
And
@Blackrock
is black to its core
Funding the digital war
Starmer (
@Keir_Starmer
) like Judas on tour
Now be a good civilian
While the folks on the hill keep making billions
Keep up the porn
Keep up the chems
Keep up the war war war
Keep up the reps
Keep up the dems
Giving them more more more
Stay silent, stay violent
Stay plugged in and divided
Cool now let’s get rid of the cash
Digital ID and let’s turn up the tax
Mr. Thiel (
@peterthiel
) Mr. Anderson (
@elonmusk
)
They warned us, with the blue pill
And they tell us before they do it
In the movies
Like it ain't real
This is an Orwellian wet dream
Puppet strings are under threat
Burn our souls to power the machine
Puppet strings are under threat
Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh
Puppet strings are under threat
Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep
Puppet strings are under threat
This is an Orwellian wet dream
Puppet strings are under threat
Burn our souls to power the machine
Puppet strings are under threat
Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh
Puppet strings are under threat
Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep
Puppet strings are under threat
This is an Orwellian wet dream
Puppet strings are under threat
Burn our souls to power the machine
Puppet strings are under threat
Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh
Puppet strings are under threat
Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep
Puppet strings are under threat
📄
@Genius
Lyrics: https://genius.com/Iyah-may-good-citizen-lyrics
📺
@YouTube
Link: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wRgDybQ8WWg
🔊
@SoundCloud
Link: https://soundcloud.com/iyahmay/good-citizen
🔊
@Spotify
Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/4g7pvoypy7XrMdXvNhtGSh
🔊
@AppleMusic
Link: https://music.apple.com/us/album/good-citizen-single/1851938871
cc:
@MrsErikaKirk
@TPUSA
@SecKennedy
@RobertKennedyJr
@VincentCrypt46
@VKs_Host
@AlbertBourla
@10DowningStreet
@gatesfoundation
Source: https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/2001809087340974261
Thumbnail: https://www.musiquealliance.fr/26213-iyah-may-devoile-good-citizen-son-nouveau-single.html