GOOD CITIZEN 🎤 IYAH MAY

🎶🎵🎶 Good Citizen 🎶🎵🎶

From: Iyah May

@iyahmaymusic





💊 a.k.a. RedPilled Lana Del Ray

Produced By: Danny Duke

@danny_duke





Chunkyluv

@Chunkyluvbeats





https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/1983564484154134601?s=20





Oh you’re a Nazi

Oh you want peace

You’re just a citizen and you’re still on a leash

It doesn’t matter which team you choose

At the end of the game you lose

You’re just a chess piece on a board full of vaders





Keep up the porn

Keep up the chems

Keep up the war war war

Keep up the reps (

@GOP

)

Keep up the dems (

@TheDemocrats

)

Giving them more more more





Stay silent, stay violent

Stay plugged in and divided





Cool now let’s get rid of the cash

Digital ID and let’s turn up the tax

Mr Thiel Mr Anderson

They warned us, with the blue pill

And they tell us before they do it

In the movies

Like it ain't real





Billy Gates (

@BillGates

) he makes a profit off disease

Buys up all the farms and patents what we eat

Him and

@Pfizer

got a trillion-dollar dream

You can go and depopulate the elites





So They killed Charlie (

@charliekirk11

)

And They killed Marley

Both the kennedys and marilyn

They Killed Diana

And They killed Jackson





We are their legacy

This is their anthem

Stay silent, stay violent

Stay plugged in and divided





Bombs drop from heaven just like hail

Dragged your own through the mud well done Israel

When the altar and the ballot and the barrel shouldn’t meet

Cleanse a country kill the children

Mr. Bibi (

@netanyahu

), How do you sleep





This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat

Palantir (

@PalantirTech

) watch us like hawks

And

@Blackrock

is black to its core

Funding the digital war

Starmer (

@Keir_Starmer

) like Judas on tour

Now be a good civilian

While the folks on the hill keep making billions





Keep up the porn

Keep up the chems

Keep up the war war war

Keep up the reps

Keep up the dems

Giving them more more more





Stay silent, stay violent

Stay plugged in and divided





Cool now let’s get rid of the cash

Digital ID and let’s turn up the tax

Mr. Thiel (

@peterthiel

) Mr. Anderson (

@elonmusk

)

They warned us, with the blue pill

And they tell us before they do it

In the movies

Like it ain't real





This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat





This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat





This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat





📄

@Genius

Lyrics: https://genius.com/Iyah-may-good-citizen-lyrics





📺

@YouTube

Link: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wRgDybQ8WWg





🔊

@SoundCloud

Link: https://soundcloud.com/iyahmay/good-citizen





🔊

@Spotify

Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/4g7pvoypy7XrMdXvNhtGSh





🔊

@AppleMusic

Link: https://music.apple.com/us/album/good-citizen-single/1851938871





cc:

@MrsErikaKirk





@TPUSA





@SecKennedy





@RobertKennedyJr





@VincentCrypt46





@VKs_Host





@AlbertBourla





@10DowningStreet





@gatesfoundation





Source: https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/2001809087340974261





Thumbnail: https://www.musiquealliance.fr/26213-iyah-may-devoile-good-citizen-son-nouveau-single.html