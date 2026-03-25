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GOOD CITIZEN 🎤 IYAH MAY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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🎶🎵🎶 Good Citizen 🎶🎵🎶

    From: Iyah May

@iyahmaymusic


  💊 a.k.a. RedPilled Lana Del Ray

Produced By: Danny Duke

@danny_duke


                            Chunkyluv

@Chunkyluvbeats


https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/1983564484154134601?s=20


Oh you’re a Nazi

Oh you want peace

You’re just a citizen and you’re still on a leash

It doesn’t matter which team you choose

At the end of the game you lose

You’re just a chess piece on a board full of vaders


Keep up the porn

Keep up the chems

Keep up the war war war

Keep up the reps (

@GOP

)

Keep up the dems (

@TheDemocrats

)

Giving them more more more


Stay silent, stay violent

Stay plugged in and divided


Cool now let’s get rid of the cash

Digital ID and let’s turn up the tax

Mr Thiel Mr Anderson

They warned us, with the blue pill

And they tell us before they do it

In the movies

Like it ain't real


Billy Gates (

@BillGates

) he makes a profit off disease

Buys up all the farms and patents what we eat

Him and

@Pfizer

 got a trillion-dollar dream

You can go and depopulate the elites


So They killed Charlie (

@charliekirk11

)

And They killed Marley

Both the kennedys and marilyn

They Killed Diana

And They killed Jackson


We are their legacy

This is their anthem

Stay silent, stay violent

Stay plugged in and divided


Bombs drop from heaven just like hail

Dragged your own through the mud well done Israel

When the altar and the ballot and the barrel shouldn’t meet

Cleanse a country kill the children

Mr. Bibi (

@netanyahu

), How do you sleep


This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat

Palantir (

@PalantirTech

) watch us like hawks

And

@Blackrock

 is black to its core

Funding the digital war

Starmer (

@Keir_Starmer

) like Judas on tour

Now be a good civilian

While the folks on the hill keep making billions


Keep up the porn

Keep up the chems

Keep up the war war war

Keep up the reps

Keep up the dems

Giving them more more more


Stay silent, stay violent

Stay plugged in and divided


Cool now let’s get rid of the cash

Digital ID and let’s turn up the tax

Mr. Thiel (

@peterthiel

) Mr. Anderson (

@elonmusk

)

They warned us, with the blue pill

And they tell us before they do it

In the movies

Like it ain't real


This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat


This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat


This is an Orwellian wet dream

Puppet strings are under threat

Burn our souls to power the machine

Puppet strings are under threat

Can kill my flesh not my spirit ohh

Puppet strings are under threat

Are you a wolf in a world full of sheep

Puppet strings are under threat


📄

@Genius

 Lyrics: https://genius.com/Iyah-may-good-citizen-lyrics


📺

@YouTube

 Link: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wRgDybQ8WWg


🔊

@SoundCloud

 Link: https://soundcloud.com/iyahmay/good-citizen


🔊

@Spotify

 Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/4g7pvoypy7XrMdXvNhtGSh


🔊

@AppleMusic

 Link: https://music.apple.com/us/album/good-citizen-single/1851938871


cc:

@MrsErikaKirk


@TPUSA


@SecKennedy


@RobertKennedyJr


@VincentCrypt46


@VKs_Host


@AlbertBourla


@10DowningStreet


@gatesfoundation


Source: https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/2001809087340974261


Thumbnail: https://www.musiquealliance.fr/26213-iyah-may-devoile-good-citizen-son-nouveau-single.html

Keywords
good citizeniyah mayredpilled lana del raydanny duke
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Privacy Policy