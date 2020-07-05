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Wed NZ Live Show ( Badlands Re-Cap+extras and UFO UAP video analysis) - OT Chan Live#153
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6 views • July 05, 2020
#ufo #ancientaliens #mufon #badlands #aliens #triangleufo #tr3b
Topics:-
1) Re-Cap the Badlands Stuff with extra info since
audio was bad last time
2) Look at some UFO pic submissions sent to me
3) Look at Moon Claims
4) Look at MUFON case videos to analyze
a) A small black blob UFO/UAP analyzed
b) An interesting Night vision of a Triangle formation is its a Tr3b?
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) and watch the simple tutorial we made for our chat rooms on how to use it https://youtu.be/LDNvnZATlH0 cheers Paul.
Topics:-
1) Re-Cap the Badlands Stuff with extra info since
audio was bad last time
2) Look at some UFO pic submissions sent to me
3) Look at Moon Claims
4) Look at MUFON case videos to analyze
a) A small black blob UFO/UAP analyzed
b) An interesting Night vision of a Triangle formation is its a Tr3b?
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) and watch the simple tutorial we made for our chat rooms on how to use it https://youtu.be/LDNvnZATlH0 cheers Paul.
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