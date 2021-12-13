© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 12. 12. 21.
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • December 13, 2021
Ep. 2650a - [CB]s [FF] Plan Now Put Into Place, The Economic Precipice
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The fake news is doing exactly what they did during the 2008/09 crash, convince the American people that the economy is fine and nothing is going to happen. The [DS] has now borrowed more funds on the credit card to make a payment on the debt which will create more debt. Wages are going down and inflation is moving up. Inflation is now the biggest worry of the American people. The [CB] has prepared their [FF] control economic demolition.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The fake news is doing exactly what they did during the 2008/09 crash, convince the American people that the economy is fine and nothing is going to happen. The [DS] has now borrowed more funds on the credit card to make a payment on the debt which will create more debt. Wages are going down and inflation is moving up. Inflation is now the biggest worry of the American people. The [CB] has prepared their [FF] control economic demolition.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.