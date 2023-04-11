Wood vs MacJim: VACCINES and COVID-19

A friendly "once in a century" debate on vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring Del Bigtree VERSUS Neil deGrasse Tyson. Somehow after 30+ years we have STILL NOT SEEN an actual vaccine debate between the best people from both sides. Pro- vs anti-vax (or vax CHOICE). The anti-vax scientists are always ready for a debate. The pro-vax scientists always refuses to debat and instead do interviews for propaganda pro-vax documentaries where they can be completely unchallenged. So, I guess the best we'll ever get is a debate between a journalist and an astrophysicist 😄