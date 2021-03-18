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Inside Story Americas - Forced Sterilisation Time for Compensation
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30 views • March 18, 2021
Tens of thousands were forcibly sterilised throughout the 20th century
across the US as they were deemed "feeble minded" and "inappropriate
candidates" for reproduction.
In 1927, the Supreme Court upheld state
statues permitting compulsory sterilisation in the "Buck versus Bell"
decision.
The Supreme Court ruling, which Nazis at the Nuremberg trials
cited in their defence, has never been expressly overturned.
across the US as they were deemed "feeble minded" and "inappropriate
candidates" for reproduction.
In 1927, the Supreme Court upheld state
statues permitting compulsory sterilisation in the "Buck versus Bell"
decision.
The Supreme Court ruling, which Nazis at the Nuremberg trials
cited in their defence, has never been expressly overturned.
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