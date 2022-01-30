© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United States of Europe. Germany's idea for a New Europe.
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • January 30, 2022
At the end of 2021, a new government was formed in Germany. The coalition partners from the SPD, FDP and the Greens presented an agreement, which explicitly states that in their opinion the integration objective of the European Union should be further integration, ultimately turning the EU into a federal state like the U.S.. Welcome to the next episode of The 20s Report.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IrGYmvZ4JTuL/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IrGYmvZ4JTuL/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.