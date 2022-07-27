Russian Truckers in the EU are Having a Very Harsh Time. - 072722

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Russian truckers in the EU are having a very harsh time.
◾️They beat them up, starve them, burn their trucks.
◾️A Russian driver (not the one in this video) just come back from the border with Europe in Latvia - they beat him up (the border patrol), didn't let him out of his truck for days, no food, no water, annuled his visa and only then let him go back to Russia.