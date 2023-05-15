⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (15 May 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(15 May 2023)





Part I





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ In addition, thanks to the coordinated actions of units of the 138th Motorised Rifle Brigade near Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups were foiled overnight.





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 145 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Units of the 76th Air Assault Division have neutralised two sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 75 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, assault detachments continue the fiercest battles on the western outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk, as well as units of the 4th Motorised Rifle Brigade near Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The Russian aviation have made 7 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 72 firing missions.





💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 235 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and D-20, D-30, and Msta-B howitzers.

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7414))





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's losses have amounted to over 150 Ukrainian troops, and five motor vehicles in this direction during the day.





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and four motor vehicles have been destroyed.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 68 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 97 areas during the day.





◽️ One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station has been destroyed near Krivaya Luka (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters of Ukrainian Air Force near Selidovo and Brusovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence forces have intercepted 7 HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile, and 10 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





◽️ Moreover, 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Novopokrovka, Vodyanoye, Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Lyubimovka, Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), Gorlovka, Peski, Volodino (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya and Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 425 airplanes and 233 helicopters, 4,156 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defence missile systems, 9,169 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,821 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,214 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.