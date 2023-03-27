Create New Account
National Gun Registry, $4.7 Trillion In New Taxes & A Health Coverup
Sons of Liberty
Published Yesterday

Over the past week, we have seen several disturbing things. In this episode of The Sons of Liberty Radio, we'll take at look at three big items: a proposed national gun registry introduced by a Republican, the new $4.7 trillion dollars in taxes Joe Biden has planned and a huge health issue being covered up by the NIH, CDC and HHS... and it's not the CONvids or the shots.Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive


healthcdcgun controlfluoridejoe bidenhhstaxesnihgun confiscationnational gun redistry

