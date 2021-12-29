Secrets of Vatican, Secret Societies, Jesuits, New World Order and Dangers of Modern Bibles!!! Exposed

Hi Dear Ex-Muslims who left Islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. This video is for you about the dark secrets of vatican and secret societies which is known as freemasonry religion, illuminati and as religion of Devil(Satan). And in this video you will also understand hidden dangers in the Modern bilbles for a child of God and the King James Version 1611 which has most closest meaning from the bible of original language and can be used to refer the introduction of every chapters in the bible. I recommend to the read the bible from the original language(in the manuscripts before the modern bible was established) why because in King James Version 1611 Exodus 20: 5 God says to Moses that "Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them,for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me", when it was translated from hebrew to english that word used in hebrew for jealous has two meanings such as jealous and zealous(which is equal to the word holy).In the following link you can see a title the Devil worship in france under freemasonry don't read the book, only introduction for you just to clarify...------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Be aware the next cyber pandemic is coming which the freemasonry will shutdown the all internet connection in this world, and they will not admit they have done it and they will bring some other reasons and bring a new system that vaccinated people can only upload videos or get access to social media or internet. And the One world Government and One World Religion is coming. Members from all kinds of organisations and businesses have a part in this freemasonry religion.In Mathew 5:37 Jesus said to his disciples "As in the days of Noah shall be the second coming of the son of Man" before the end of this world.