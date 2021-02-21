Episode 138 - The Truth About Rush Limbaugh

"America's Anchor Man, Rush Limbaugh, died last week. The expression, 'you can always judge a man by the quality of his enemies' certainly applies to Rush as the onslaught on social media of the man's character and his life was quite impressive.



He invented a genre - conservative talk radio - dominated it for thirty years while spawning hundreds of wannabes. He applied his craft with humor, often through clever parities about powerful people and questionable movements and causes.



If he did not invent the montage, he perfected it. Employing the tool ruthlessly to expose the hypocrisy of politicians.



His quick wit and use of language was unmatched:



“Half my brain tied behind my back, just to make it fair.”



“Right here in my formerly nicotine stained fingers.”



"Talent on loan from God-d!"



He created his own lexicon - the Gorbasm, feminazis, Drive-by Media, seminar callers, stack of stuff, Operation Chaos, dittoheads, and Rush babies.



He wrote two best-selling books, published a successful monthly newsletter, he had a very popular, yet short-lived television show, he raised tens of millions of dollars for charity, and created a history book series for children.



But beyond all of his accomplishments, he was optimistic, undeterred by criticism and authentic. He taught his listeners to think for themselves. No Kool-Aid drinkers at the Limbaugh Institute for Advanced Conservative Studies where there are no graduates and there are no degrees because the learning never stops.



When evaluating rhetoric and policy prescriptions, he encouraged his listeners to examine the motivation of the speakers and remove the emotion. He encouraged us to be critical thinkers.





He was a force for good. He will be sorely missed by millions who will never look at 12:07 PM (EST) the same.



Rest in peace Rush!