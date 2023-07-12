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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 11
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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37 views • July 12, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 11


▪️Russian forces have again used Geran-2 kamikaze drones to hit enemy targets in Ukraine.


Targets in the port of Odesa were hit ahead of Russia's announced withdrawal from the grain deal.


▪️In the Svatove sector, Russian assault groups launched an offensive and occupied a height near Balka Zhuravka.


All attempts by the enemy to recapture the hill were foiled by concentrated artillery fire.


▪️To the south, Russian troops broke through the AFU defenses at the Tors'ke salient and are engaged in fierce fighting on the outskirts of the village.


In an effort to prevent the loss of control over the village, the AFU command is redeploying additional forces to the area.


▪️The AFU launched a series of counterattacks southwest of Dibrova in the Serebryansʹkyy forestry.


Russian servicemen repelled all attacks, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses to their original lines.


▪️After a tactical pause, the AFU resumed fighting in the Bakhmut sector and managed to break through close to Berkhivka.


The enemy was met with a massive artillery strike, after which the remnants of the advancing units retreated.


▪️To the south, after several days of active defense near Klishchiivka, the Russian forces launched a local counteroffensive.


As a result of successful actions, the AFU were knocked out of the previously occupied heights near the village.


▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU, without counting their losses, managed to gain a foothold near the Balka Hrusheva.


Russian servicemen are holding the defense line north of Pryyutne and are firing at the entrenching enemy.

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