BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 375 - Beetles
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
47 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 2 months ago

I think the most important thing to remind everyone right from the beginning is that MUSIC IS WORSHIP! This is so important to understand. When I say worship I mean that Music is a Medium that affects our BRAINS like no other form of ART! MUSIC combined with WORDS acts as a powerful force on the Brain. SOUND can provoke a range of responses from RAGE all the way to CALM depending on DYNAMICS, TONE, RYTHM, BEAT, MELODY and HARMONY. The effect on MOOD, EMOTION and THINKING by Music or SOUND FREQUENCIES is better understood today than ever before. When the elements are combined skilfully, Music has a tremendous influence on a person’s MIND.

When a person listens to favourite music OVER and OVER then whether they understand it or not they are being CONDITIONED emotionally and spiritually BY IT. Cleverly crafted music is ADDICTIVE. When a person engages with music out of NECESSITY, then they are entering a state of worship with the music and whatever it represents. Music WORSHIP is IDOLATRY and since the 1960’s people have been engaging with Beatle MUSIC as an act of reverential worship. The messages in the songs are absorbed subliminally and condition the mind to believe the IDEAS in the messages. Some of the songs are repetitious MANTRA’S that lead people away from God toward Luciferian lifestyles. Beatle MUSIC and its MESSAGES encourage behaviour including drug taking, fornication and the worshipping of Nature.




Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com




How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!




http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!




http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit




http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”




http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception




http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 386 Videos




http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series




https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series




https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy