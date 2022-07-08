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FOIA Emails Reveal Canadian Health Officials Had Pre-Knowledge Of Vaxx Effects, Mandated Vaxx Anyway





Not only does Canada want to KILL their people, but if they didn’t ALREADY kill you, they want to SPY on you as well!





Odessa Orlewicz has found INSANE evidence in the form of email from Canada Health officials who KNEW the risk of the clot-shot, but mandated them anyways!





Watch this new episode NOW at StewPeters.com!





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