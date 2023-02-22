The Simple Village life in Nepal So Beautiful

Yes my channel is African but I just could not resist this imagery of life in it's basic form. These people don't know any better but seem to be just happy with what they have.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.