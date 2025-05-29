Satellite imagery of Chem-clouds forming. 26 May 2025. Spanish Franco.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch satellite imagery as hundreds of aircraft leave trails of corruption in their wake, which converge and create huge potentially toxic clouds. Why are the long straight white lines in the sky now so extensive, when short evaporating contrails used to be the norm. Stratospheric Aerosol Injection or Chemtrails do not evaporate almost immediately like condensation trails. Safe and effective emissions without controls? or Chemtrails?