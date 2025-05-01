BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Florida man with Mechete and the Case of the Missing Nipple!
Palm and Pine Podcast
Palm and Pine Podcast
1 follower
7 views • 2 days ago

Dive into the unhinged world of Florida Man and Florida Woman with the boys of Old Florida! In this episode, we unpack the craziest headlines, from botched cosmetic surgeries to machete-swinging pickleball chaos. Discover how far Florida’s wildest residents can be pushed before they snap and explore bizarre tales of new-age mystics and Sunshine State shenanigans. Tune in for hilarious commentary, jaw-dropping stories, and the ultimate Florida Man experience! 🐊 #FloridaMan #TrueCrime #WeirdNews Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.


Support the Podcast at:

https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine

How to make cane syrup: a brief guide

Print, only $14

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/paperback/product-e749r5k.html?page=1&pageSize=4

Electronic, only $13

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/ebook/product-656mrvn.html?page=1&pageSize=4


Keywords
floridahumorsouthern culturecountry comedy
