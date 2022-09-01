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【Miles Guo’s GETTR Broadcast Highlights】2022.8.26 The Voting Bribe in Liaoning Province Exposed by Miles Guo Last Week Is a Miniature of the CCP Central Discipline Committee and the Political-Law System. Also a Miniature of the Trades Between Money，Right and Sex in These Systems￼