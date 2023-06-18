Create New Account
NATO is Disappointed and ANGRY because of the Failure of the Ukrainian Army's Counteroffensive
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago
While the Western media continue to give the impression to the average layman that everything is allegedly fine and the situation on the contact line is under control, military experts continue to talk about an inconvenient truth that sooner or later even representatives of mainstream media will have to admit.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

