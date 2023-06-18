NATO is Disappointed and ANGRY because of the Failure of the Ukrainian Army's Counteroffensive

While the Western media continue to give the impression to the average layman that everything is allegedly fine and the situation on the contact line is under control, military experts continue to talk about an inconvenient truth that sooner or later even representatives of mainstream media will have to admit.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.